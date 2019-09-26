Photo Flash: First Look at MTC's THE NEW ENGLANDERS

Click Here for More Articles on THE NEW ENGLANDERS

Get a first look at Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The New Englanders, the new play by Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God) and directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds)

The New Englanders is now in previews ahead of a Wednesday, October 2 opening night at The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center (131 W. 55th Street).

The cast of The New Englanders features Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates, A Raisin In the Sun), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart, Next Fall), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Adam Langdon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tour),Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

The New Englanders' creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





