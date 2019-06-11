Photo Flash: First Look at LIFE SUCKS.

Get a first look at the new production of Wheelhouse Theater Company's Life Sucks.by Aaron Posner and directed by Jeff Wise.

The cast of Life Sucks. includes Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kimberly Chatterjee as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs, Stacey Linnartz as Pickles, Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton as The Professor, and Michael Schantz as Dr. Aster. The production runs to September, 1 2019 with a Sunday, June 16 opening night in Theatre Three atTheatre Row (410 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

It's Chekhov without the birch trees. After taking aim at The Seagull with his "explosive" Stupid F*cking Bird, Aaron Posner is back with an irreverent contemporary remix of Uncle Vanya. Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and hilarious reimagining of Chekhov's timeless classic, which received its New York premiere by the red-hot Wheelhouse Theater Company (Happy Birthday, Wanda June). Life staggers. Life confounds. Life is beautiful. And Life Sucks.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





