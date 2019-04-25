Photo Flash: BLKS Cast Poses in MCC's New Theatre Space!

Previews are underway for MCC Theater's New York Premiere production of BLKS, written by Aziza Barnes, and directed by Robert O'Hara. The cast features Marié Botha, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, Paige Gilbert, Chris Myers and Coral Peña. BLKS began performances on Saturday, April 20th in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street), with an official opening night set for Thursday, May 9th.

When shit goes down, your girls show up. As sharply funny as it is poignant, BLKS introduces us to Octavia, Imani and June-three twenty somethings in New York City hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. They drink a lot. They smoke a lot. They try to have sex...a lot. When they need each other the most, the women rally to "resurrect their fly" in a day full of humorous and painful attempts to be heard through the noise that surrounds them. Robert O'Hara (Booty Candy, Mankind) directs. Poet Aziza Barnes makes her playwrighting debut which signifies the arrival of a wholly original voice.

Below, check out portraits of the cast as they pose in MCC's new home- the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Photo Credit: Curtis Brown



Antoinette Crowe-Legacy



Chris Myers



Paige Gilbert



Alfie Fuller

Coral Peña

Paige Gilbert and Coral Peña

Marié Botha

Paige Gilbert, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alfie Fuller



Paige Gilbert, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alfie Fuller

Alfie Fuller, Chris Myers, Paige Gilbert, Coral Peña Marié Botha, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy