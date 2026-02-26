SPARE PARTS Starring Rob McClure Begins Tonight at Theatre Row

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David J Glass’ newest play, Spare Parts, directed by Michael Herwitz begins performances tonight, February 26, run through April 10, and celebrates its opening on March 8, 2026, at Theatre Row’s Theatre Three.

The cast features two-time Tony nominee Rob McClure, Michael Genet, Jonny-James Kajoba, and Matt Walker with understudies Harlin C. Kearsley and Langston Reese.

A provocative question lies at the heart of Spare Parts, a daring new play by acclaimed writer David J. Glass, making its world premiere this spring. Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire’s quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality — and asks the question few dare to say out loud: what does it cost to live forever?

Glass has brought the scientific community something to treasure: a play in which scientists do realistic research while embracing their humanity. It’s about time.” Science.org. Spare Parts is a sharp, darkly funny, and deeply unsettling new play that collides cutting-edge science with unchecked ambition. Spare Parts explores power, consent, memory, and the lengths humanity will go to outrun death.