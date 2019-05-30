Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Roundabout's SOMETHING CLEAN

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of the second new play of the Underground season, Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon. Something Clean features Kathryn Erbe as "Charlotte," Daniel Jenkins as "Doug" and Christopher Livingston as "Joey."

The world premiere of Something Clean opened just last night, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 Off-Broadway at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30, 2019. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Wash the dishes. Mop the floors. Change the sheets. Change the past. Charlotte is a wife and mother who'll try anything to put her family back together. Playwright Selina Fillinger's new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath-the guilt, the grief, and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable.

The creative team includes: Reid Thompson (Sets), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costumes), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting) andPalmer Hefferan (Original Compositions & Sound).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Margot Bordelon, Selina Fillinger



Daniel Jenkins



Christopher Livingston



Kathryn Erbe



Kathryn Erbe, Selina Fillinger, Margot Bordelon, Christopher Livingston, Daniel Jenkins



Kathryn Erbe, Selina Fillinger, Margot Bordelon, Christopher Livingston, Daniel Jenkins



Daniel Jenkins, Margot Bordelon, Selina Fillinger, Kathryn Erbe, Christopher Livingston