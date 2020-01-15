Page 73 Has Named Emma Goidel the 2020 Playwriting Fellow

PAGE 73 PRODUCTIONS (Page 73) (Michael Walkup, Artistic Director; Amanda Feldman, Managing Director; Rebecca Yaggy, Director of Development; Liz Jones and Asher Richelli, Founding Directors) has named Emma Goidel the 2020 Page 73 Playwriting Fellow. Selected from over 400 applicants, Goidel will receive a $10,000 award and an additional $10,000 budgeted for developing several new plays over the course of the year.

"I'm thrilled to name Emma Goidel the 17th Fellow at Page 73," said Artistic Director Michael Walkup. "Emma's plays demonstrate a deep and expansive interest in the world, in political and familial structures, and in the particular ways women relate to one another. She hones her artistry through frequent collaboration with fellow artists and completes each script with a precise language that is distinctly her own. Emma joins Page 73 at an exciting moment of artistic exploration and a time when she's ready for broader professional attention, and I'm confident that our Fellowship will help her make the most of this year."

The other finalists were Bleu Beckford-Burrell, Vichet Chum, and juliany taveras.

Page 73 has also named playwrights Bleu Beckford-Burrell, Vichet Chum, Tyler English-Beckwith, Emma Goidel, Marvin González De Léon, Morgan Gould, Emily Gardner Xu Hall and Haygen-Brice Walker as members of the 2020 Interstate 73 Writers Group, which offers writers a year of bimonthly meetings to share new pages of works-in-progress. Each writer receives a stipend and will also have a reading during Page 73's 2020-2021 season.

Now in its 17th year, the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship is the company's most prestigious award, annually supporting a playwright who has yet to have a professional premiere in New York City. Past recipients include Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck, and Obie winners Clare Barron and Kirsten Greenidge. The 2019 Playwriting Fellow was Sanaz Toossi. Each Fellow works with Page 73 on at least one public presentation of the new play, including identifying artistic collaborators like directors, designers, and actors.

Applications for Page 73's 2021 development programs are now available online. Applications are due on April 5, 2020. There is no fee to apply.

Page 73 is now in its 22nd year producing and supporting the most talented early-career playwrights and introducing them to New York audiences by producing their professional debuts in the city. They are currently producing the world premiere of STEW by Zora Howard, directed by Colette Robert, featuring Portia, Kristin Dodson, Toni Lachelle Pollitt, and Nikkole Salter. Performances begin January 20 at Walkerspace (46 Walker Street, NY, NY). For tickets and more information go to page73.org/stew. This is a limited run and must close on February 22.

Page 73's 2018-19 season included the world premieres of Mia Chung's Catch as Catch Can and Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop. Catch as Catch Can, directed by Ken Rus Schmoll (Judy, Grounded), earned a five-star review from Time Out New York and was subsequently named one of their Top 10 Productions of 2018. A Strange Loop, directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (Lempicka, Fairview), was produced in partnership with Playwrights Horizons; Page 73 also co-produced the original Off-Broadway cast album.

Prior Page 73 seasons have included world and New York premieres of Leah Nanako Winkler's Kentucky; Max Posner's Judy; Clare Barron's critically acclaimed You Got Older, which received awards for Playwright, Direction (Anne Kauffman), and Performance (Brooke Bloom) at the 2015 Obies, and Drama Desk nominations for Barron, Kauffman, Bloom and co-star Reed Birney; the first New York City production of George Brant's critically acclaimed Grounded, starring Drama Desk nominee Hannah Cabell; and Susan Soon He Stanton's Today Is My Birthday. Page 73 has also co-produced with renowned new play theaters including Soho Rep, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Page 73 serves twelve to fifteen early career playwrights annually through its professional productions and new play development programs, which include the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship, Interstate 73 Writers Group, and a week-long Summer Residency.

Close to two-thirds of the over 125 playwrights supported by Page 73 have subsequently received New York or regional theatre productions. These include, among others, writers whose professional debuts in New York City were produced by Page 73, such as Samuel D. Hunter (2015 MacArthur "Genius" Grant), Quiara Alegría Hudes (2012 Pulitzer Prize), Dan LeFranc (2010 New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award), Heidi Schreck (2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Tony Award Nominee), and Clare Barron (2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist).

www.page73.org





