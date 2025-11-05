PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK: The Musical Will Premiere Off-Broadway With Tatianna Córdoba and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK: The Musical, adapted from the novel by Joan Lindsay, with book and lyrics by Hilary Bell and music and arrangements by Greta Gertler Gold, will begin performances on Tuesday, December 16 at the Greenwich House Theatre (27 Barrow Street) for a strictly limited engagement. Directed by Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger with choreography by Mayte Natalio, PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK will have a press opening on Thursday, December 18 and run until Saturday, January 17, 2026.

First brought to global recognition through Peter Weir's iconic film, this musical adaptation powerfully reimagines the story through a female lens. On Valentine’s Day in 1900, a group of teenage schoolgirls go on a picnic to the foreboding Hanging Rock. Three vanish without a trace. A tale that came to author Joan Lindsay in a dream, PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK unfolds against a backdrop of Australia’s wild natural beauty, exploring the fates of spirited young women determined to navigate the constraints of their futures. In giving voice to those who have been kept silent, it also brings a compelling First Nations perspective to light. Prepare to be captivated by a haunting exploration of innocence, mystery, and the unseen forces shaping our destinies.

The cast features Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves); Erin Davie (Grey Gardens); Sarah Ellis; Carly Rose Gendell (School of Rock); Gillian Han; Alexandra Humphreys; Bradley Lewis (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel); Kate Louissant (A Wonderful World); Marina Pires (How to Dance in Ohio); Maddie Robert (Gypsy at Goodspeed; Brandon Keith Rogers (The Heart at LaJolla); Reese Sebastian Diaz (Dear Evan Hansen); Lizzy Tucker (Boop!); Kaye Tuckerman (The Boy from Oz); Sarah Walsh (School of Rock); and Jordan White.

“Peter Weir’s stunning film grabbed my imagination as a young person and has always haunted me,” said Composer Greta Gertler Gold. “The chance for Hilary Bell, Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger and me to bring it to life as a musical featuring so many diverse female voices and opening the story up to a crucial First Nations Australian perspective, has been a dream come true.”

Gold continued,” I’ve always been drawn to darker stories in musicals. It is an exciting challenge to retell this nuanced, female-centered and unresolved tale. It came to Joan Lindsay as a dream when she was 69 years old and has rippled onwards for decades.”

PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK features scenic design by Daniel Zimmerman; costume design by Ásta Bennie Hostetter; assistant costume design by Jemima Firestone Greville; lighting design by Barbara Samuels; and sound design by Nick Kourtides.

Orchestrations by Greta Gertler Gold, Adam Gold and Rob Jost. Anessa Marie Scolpini is the Music Director/Conductor with Leigh Delano as Associate Music Director. Britt Berke is the Associate Director. Production Stage Manager is Kelly Stillwell. First Nations Dramaturg is Nick Harvey-Doyle. Rob Jost is the Music Contractor.

It is produced by Irma Theatricals. Co-Producers are Willette & Manny Klausner, Lara Goodridge, Alec Stais & Elissa Burke, Cordelia Stephens. Associate Producers are BJ Jackson, Anna Orszaczky and Karen Robson.

Casting is by The TRC Company's Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA and Tara Rubin, CSA. General Manager & Executive Producer Carl D. White (Martian Entertainment).