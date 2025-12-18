Pink Fang To Present Spring 2026 Premieres Of Two New Works

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pink Fang, formerly Ping Chong and Company, has announced the premiere of two new works in 2026—Memory Generation and The Table—along with its remaining 2025–26 season programming.

The season includes new productions, artist commissions, touring support, community engagement initiatives, and multigenerational education programs that reflect the organization’s evolving mission and continued relationship to the Ping Chong archive.

The announcement follows the Ping Chong Archival Symposium, which took place at Hunter College and brought together scholars and artists to reflect on Ping Chong’s interdisciplinary practice and its influence on American performance. Pink Fang’s upcoming programming continues that legacy through experimental performance, collaborative creation, and community-centered engagement.

“The new works we will premiere this year explore themes of caretaking, insatiability, grief, and memory through immersive and boundary pushing theatrical forms,” said Pink Fang Managing Director Jane Jung. “The works are created in collaboration with nationally recognized artists and community at the heart and center.”

NEW WORK

Pink Fang will premiere Memory Generation, created by Sara Zatz and Sherrine Azab, with performances at La MaMa Community Room. The interactive, experiential theatre work is designed as a welcoming space for audiences with varied relationships to memory loss and examines the challenges, humor, and unexpected moments that arise when dementia affects individuals, families, and communities.

“Memory Generation emerged from deep listening—listening to family members, community members, and people with memory loss, as they navigate this complex journey with resilience, humor, and love,” said Zatz, who also serves as Pink Fang’s Artistic Director, Engagement.

The company will also premiere The Table, created by Mei Ann Teo and Erika Chong Shuch, at Judson Memorial Church. The performance explores grief, desire, and the body through everyday rituals and objects, asking how systems shape perceptions of sufficiency and longing. Teo’s recent production of Twelfth Night was named one of The Washington Post’s top ten plays of 2025.

ARTIST COLLABORATIONS

Pink Fang’s artist collaborations include Testimonies of Fire, a commissioned song cycle by Troy Anthony and the Fire Ensemble Community Choir, supported by a NYSCA Support for Artists award. The company will also present Antonym: the opposite of nostalgia, a multidisciplinary memoir by Sugar Vendil, directed by Mei Ann Teo as part of the Out!Front Festival.

The organization will support the tour of Resident Artist Nile Harris’s this house is not a home to the Walker Art Center and fund additional developmental rehearsal time. Harris will also lead From Solo to Group, a two-weekend devising workshop sharing his collaborative methodologies.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Pink Fang continues to co-teach an undergraduate course at Hunter College focused on devised and documentary theatre practices rooted in Undesirable Elements methodology. The organization will also lead training for its Secret Histories teaching artists and continue the Secret Histories in-school education program serving New York City public schools.

Additional education initiatives include Creative Aging SU CASA, a community arts program for older adults offered in partnership with senior centers in Queens, and the Asian American Teen Voices Institute, a spring arts intensive for AAPI youth that builds on the legacy of earlier Ping Chong youth institutes.