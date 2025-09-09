Olivia Levine's UNSTUCK Premieres Off-Broadway Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olivia Levine's Unstuck: A Solo Show About Growing Up With OCD will make its off-Broadway premiere at the SoHo Theatre next month. Performances will run October 15-November 2.

Did you ever worry about stabbing your father in his sleep after watching the film MINORITY REPORT starring Tom Cruise? Ever been afraid to impregnate your own mother with bathtub water?? I'm gonna be real -- if so, you might have OCD, like Olivia Levine.

Obsessive compulsive disorder is a mental health condition characterized by persistent intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors or mental acts (compulsions).

We've all heard about the classic stuff -- the hand washing, the touching, the counting. But most of us haven't heard about the other ways OCD can manifest. Like a fear of accidentally causing violent harm to a parent, or the concern that using a particular word might result in the death of your Best Friend! The list goes on and on and on, and it looks WILDLY different from person to person.

UNSTUCK, written and performed by Olivia Levine and directed by Molly Rose Heller, is a comedic solo show about the intersection of Olivia’s OCD and her sexuality, specifically her queerness. After a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024, Levine brings her acclaimed show to SoHo Playhouse for a limited 15-performance run you won't want to miss!