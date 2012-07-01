Off-Broadway Toy Drive Returns This Holiday Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theater Center and The Off-Broadway League's annual Off-Broadway Toy Drive has begun! Donate a new unwrapped toy worth $10 or more and you will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of your choice. Limit three vouchers per person. Participating shows include: Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, Perfect Crime, The Office! A Musical Parody, Friends! A Musical Parody, and more soon to be announced.

Donations will benefit children at Westhab-Hudson Family Residence and Homes For The Homeless, two midtown shelters that help homeless families transition into permanent housing. This year, Off-Broadway Toy Drive aims to donate 800 gifts to families in need.

Toys can be donated by bringing them to a participating theater or by purchasing through an online retailer (Amazon, Walmart, etc.) and shipping directly to Off-Broadway Toy Drive, c/o The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY, 10019. Toys can also be dropped off at The Theater Center Mondays through Fridays between 10:00AM – 6:00PM, or on Saturday and Sunday between 10:00AM – 8:00PM.

After donating, email purchase confirmation to offbroadwaytoydrive@gmail.com, and a voucher will be sent back to you within three business days. Vouchers have no expiration date.

For more information, please visit offbroadwaytoydrive.com.

Who am I helping?

Westhab-Hudson Family Residence opened in October 2023. They are a shelter with 100 units and they provide services to families with children. Over the past year, they have accomplished many successes which highlight the work their team does to service families and prepare them for transitioning out into permanent housing.

They provide a wide range of services that address needs for the families in their care, such as case management, social work services, advocacy and housing related services to assist with the families existing out of shelter into permanent housing. They also assist with employment search and job readiness counseling. Ongoing workshops are also provided throughout programs, including fun, related activities where the families have an opportunity to relax. Westhab-Hudson works hard to instill a sense of normalcy.

Stumped on what to get?

Any and all donations are welcome and greatly appreciated. Here are some helpful suggestions, straight from the shelters.

Infants (0–12 months)

Suggested items:

Board books and picture books for parents to read aloud

Pacifiers, teething rings, and tactile/textured toys

Soft blocks

Snowsuits and other warm winter clothing

Toddlers & Early Childhood (3–6 years)

Suggested items:

Bilingual (English/Spanish) books

Magna-Tiles, blocks, Play-Doh, and kinetic sand

Diverse dolls, action figures, and card games

Coloring books and crayons

Children (7–11 years)

Suggested items:

Chapter books

Small accessories like wallets or pouches

Board games (English and Spanish)

Craft kits and creative projects

Tweens & Teens (12–18 years)

Suggested items:

Self-care items (nail care kits, lotions, toiletries from Bath & Body Works or The Body Shop)

Journals, diaries, or sketchbooks

Art supplies and jewelry-making kits

Hoodies, sweatpants, or basketball shorts

Bluetooth-capable earphones or earbuds

Gift cards to Old Navy, Foot Locker, Gap, Amazon, Forever 21, Target, Uber Eats, DoorDash, McDonald's, Subway, Domino's, and Dunkin'

Shelters prefer nothing with wheels, and no electronics other than earpods/earphones because they can become extra noisy and hard or intense for the families.