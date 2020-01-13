Off-Broadway Show Announces 'Free Headshot Day' Promotion This Friday
Good Morning New York is announcing "free headshot day." The new promotion takes place Friday January 17, 2020.
Everyone who buys a ticket to the evening performance will get a complimentary headshot by NYC photographer Sasha Kay before the show begins. This is PERFECT for actors or business professionals.
Pictures will be taken inside with a backdrop between 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ahead of the performance. It will be posted on GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com within 48 hours.
Good Morning New York: A New Musical is at The Players Theatre Mainstage (115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012) until February 9, 2020. Tickets range from $42 - $62. Ticket information can be found at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com.