Off-Broadway Show Announces 'Free Headshot Day' Promotion This Friday

Good Morning New York is announcing "free headshot day." The new promotion takes place Friday January 17, 2020.

Everyone who buys a ticket to the evening performance will get a complimentary headshot by NYC photographer Sasha Kay before the show begins. This is PERFECT for actors or business professionals.

Pictures will be taken inside with a backdrop between 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ahead of the performance. It will be posted on GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com within 48 hours.

Good Morning New York: A New Musical is at The Players Theatre Mainstage (115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012) until February 9, 2020. Tickets range from $42 - $62. Ticket information can be found at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com.





