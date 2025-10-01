OUR LADY OF THE SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER Will Receive One-Night-Only Staged Reading at SOLFEST 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SolFest 2025 will present a one-night-only staged reading of Our Lady of the San Diego Convention Center, a new play by Mario Vega, on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 at 6:30pm at Pregones/PRTT Midtown.

Directed by Adriana Gaviria, the piece is a touching tribute to the lives of young migrant girls as well as the youthcare workers hired to work at the shelter where these girls are being held. This is a play about friendship, migration and the consequences of borders. Merging elements of Mexican and other Latin cultures, this play uses magic realism to erase language barriers and create a world where everyone is equal, no matter where they come from or where they are going.

The cast features Noelle Franco as Lulu, Rossana Barrera as Milli, Fabiola Andújar as Lourdes, Gabrielle Villarreal as Fátima, and Danny Borba as the ICE Agent and others, with Kathleen Guerrero reading stage directions. The creative team also includes stage manager Jess Terry.

Earlier this year, the play was produced in San Diego, California by TuYo Theatre in partnership with The Old Globe's Arts Engagement Department.