ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE Comes to SoHo Playhouse

Internationally Award Winning UK the makers, The Flanagan Collective & Gobbledigook Theatre, bring a modern retelling of an ancient myth for a North American Premiere. Wound from soaring, heart pounding live music and searing spoken word, ORPHEUS & EURYDICE is a show for anyone who has fallen in love, and for anyone who has lost it. ORPHEUS & EURYDICE at SoHo Playhouse is a world premiere of two internationally award winning shows. These UK 'Master Storytellers' have toured ORPHEUS across the globe, and EURYDICE was awarded Best Theatre at Adelaide Fringe Festival. Now, for the first time, the two halves of an ancient whole combine. If you like the spoken word soul of Kate Tempest; if you like the heart rending adaptation of Anais Mitchell's HadesTown; if you like the narrative musicality of Amanda Palmer - then this show is for you.

Join some of the UK's leading theatre makers in SoHo Playhouse's converted loft for a ride between the ancient gods and the dive bars, side streets and karaoke joints of the 21st Century.

Writer/Director: Alexander Flanagan Wright: Alexander is artistic Director of The Flanagan Collective, a Director, and Playwright. He is the creator and director of THE GREAT GATSBY (London West End Transfer 2019) and immersive adaptation of The Wolf of Wall Street with the Guild of Misrule as well as one of the founding directors of Belt Up Theatre. His writing includes FABLE, BEULA and SOME SMALL LOVE STORY for The Flanagan Collective and THE BOY JAMES and ANTIGONE for Belt Up Theatre. He has worked with Gobbledigook as Director on Famous Five and Robin Hood in 2017, and THE TALES OF BEATIRX POTTER in 2018. Writer/Composer: Phil Grainger: Phil is artistic Director of Gobbledigook Theatre, Actor and Musician. In the past 3 years, Gobbledigook Theatre have made WIND IN THE WILLOWS, & ROBIN HOOD at Bolton Abbey, ALICE IN WONDERLAND with York Theatre Royal, THE FAMOUS FIVE in association with Enid Blyton Entertainment, and THE TALES OF BEATRIX POTTER with F Warne & Co. Phil was the sound designer, and Originated the role of George Wilson, in THE GREAT GATSBY. Phil is the creator of 'Soul in the Van' which is ongoing in the UK.

Collaborators/Additional Cast: Serena Manteghi is a UK performer and theatre maker, and lead talent in Build A Rocket, winner of the Holden Street Award at 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Casey Jay Andrews won a Fringe First Award with her intimate installation show 'The Archive of Educated Hearts' which is also being performed at the Soho Playhouse.

Web: theflanagancollective.com





