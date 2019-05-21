OCTET Announces Third & Final Extension Through June 30

The Signature Theatre world premiere production of Octet, a chamber choir musical by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812) and directed by Annie Tippe (Ghost Quartet), has been extended a third and final time by one week and will now play through June 30, 2019.

The production opened on Sunday, May 19 in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues) to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Octet is the first production in Malloy's Signature Residency, which will include three world premiere musicals by Malloy over the course of five years.

Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Ed, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Starr Busby (Off-Broadway debut) as Paula, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) as Henry, Justin Gregory Lopez ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live") as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin, Margo Seibert (In Transit) as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma. Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss are understudies for all eight roles.

The creative team includes Or Matias (Music Supervision and Music Direction), Amy Rubin & Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Christopher Bowser (Lighting Design) and Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design). The Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick and Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

The world premiere of Octet is generously supported by The Lupin Foundation. Special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust and The Michael and Betty Rauch Fund for Residency 5 for supporting the Residency 5 Program. Additional support for Dave Malloy's Residency 5 provided by The Frederick Loewe Foundation.

To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.





