STORIES FROM THE BRINK Premieres at SoHo Playhouse This March

SoHo Playhouse and Bahr None Productions will present the New York premiere of Stories From the Brink, written and performed by award-winning performer Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Friends, DAI (enough)), running March 18 - April 3, 2026 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Opening night is March 19.

Iris Bahr's seventh solo show, Stories From the Brink, is a wild, touching and hilariously poignant journey through her near death adventures, from her fragmented childhood in the Bronx, to a peripatetic adulthood traipsing across the globe, culminating in a surprise return to Tel Aviv, now taking care of her mother with dementia, where things come full circle. It is a true tale of adventure, escape, thrills and terrors, and evolution through perpetual movement.

As always, Bahr masterfully combines humor, pathos and masterful storytelling to take the audience on a journey that is funny, heartbreaking and life-affirming all at once. She is currently touring the show across the U.S. and Canada.

Iris Bahr is the winner of the Montreal Frankie Award, a recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award, a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, a Helen Hayes Award nominee, and a UK Stage Award nominee.

Iris Bahr is an award winning actor, writer, comic and director. With over 50 TV and film credits to her name, Iris is best known for her recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm as Rachel Heineman (the ski lift episode to name just one), Hacks as Perla, and her series Svetlana, executive produced by MARK CUBAN. She just wrapped a starring role in the limited Amazon series, Joseph of Egypt, and also has a film coming out this May with Elon Gold called The Wedding Entertainer.

Her debut solo show DAI (enough) won the Lortel Award, had an extensive run Off-Broadway, a world tour including sold out runs in London, Edinburgh and across Latin America in Spanish, as well as a command performance at the United Nations for over 100 ambassadors and delegates. Her previous solo show, See You Tomorrow, was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award and has been touring across the U.S. and Canada.

Bahr has published three books that have been translated into numerous languages; Dork Whore (Bloomsbury), Machu My Picchu (Skirt) and Book of Leon (Simon & Schuster), which she co-wrote with comedian JB Smoove. @iris.bahr https://www.irisbahr.com

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse (Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole, Managing Director Britt Lafield) is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

