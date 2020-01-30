Nicholas Caycedo Is Set to Make His Off-Broadway Debut In GOOD MORNING NEW YORK

Nicholas Caycedo is set to make his Off-Broadway debut Thursday night in Good Morning New York, as the current lead Zach Holden takes part in a pre-scheduled filming of Gabriel's Inferno Trilogy (Passionflix).

Caycedo will fill-in for Holden as the aspiring screenwriter "Steve" this Thursday - Saturday performing some of the show's most memorable numbers including "Christmas Eve" and "One Look."

"Nicholas is always fun to watch on stage," Good Morning New York creator Jacklyn Thrapp says. "Audiences will really enjoy his take on the character this weekend. You don't want to miss it."

The musical comedy, written by Emmy-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp, is inspired by real journalists & stories in New York City.

Caycedo has performed across New York City and beyond - including playing Usnavi in Seacoast Repertory Theatre's production of "In The Heights."

The limited engagement of Good Morning New York runs until February 9, 2020. Tickets range from $42-$62. Visit GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com





