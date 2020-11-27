New York Theatre Barn Presents a First Look at New Musicals From Nico Juber, Shannon Hunt and Justin Mortelliti

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of the 31st installment of its virtual New Works Series on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals The Ladies Man and Millennials Are Killing Musicals. The live 45-minute presentation will be the first time that material from both shows will be presented publicly, and will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Written by Justin Mortelliti (music/lyrics/book) and Shannon Hunt (music/lyrics), The Ladies Man centers around Julian, an Italian-American boy from New Jersey who deals with the struggles of coming out and coming-of-age while escaping the shaming guilt of a Roman Catholic family and religion. With the help of his colorful, hilarious and fiercely loyal friends plus an arsenal of New Jersey attitude, Julian navigates his way into adulthood, learning to face and accept the truth of himself at all costs. Featuring performances by Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Casey Garvin (Mrs. Doubtfire, Miss Saigon), Talya Groves (Mean Girls), Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then), Jared Reinfeldt (HBO Max's The Flight Attendant), Justin Showell (Hamilton), Brett Thiele (Escape To Margaritaville, Clueless) and Aidan Wharton.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals is a new musical written by Nico Juber. Meet Brenda: a quirky, stressed-out, single mom who hates her job, longs to be a writer, and can't help but compare herself to the seemingly perfect "Jake's Mom" at school. Brenda is finally ready for love and creativity in her life when her #influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant, completely unprepared for motherhood. Torn between two men, juggling an opinionated mother and an increasingly unstable Katrina, Brenda must learn how to break her self-destructive patterns and live filter-free so she can achieve her dreams. Millennials Are Killing Musicals is an entirely original, irreverently funny, and heartfelt musical about the Millennial existential crisis, motherhood, and stereotypes that define a generation. Featuring performances by Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon, Dreamgirls) and Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid). Juber will be joined by director Ryan O'Connor and music director Ted Arthur.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

