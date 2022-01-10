New Performance Dates Announced for LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Audible Theater's new stage production of the Eugene O'Neill epic Long Day's Journey into Night, directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (A Streetcar Named Desire for Audible, Slave Play), will now begin performances on Tuesday, January 18, one week later than planned. The new schedule follows the production's adjusted rehearsal schedule during the holidays to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.

Playing six weeks only, the limited engagement's new opening night will be Tuesday, January 25 at Audible Theater's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street). The reimagined production's running time is 1 hour 40 minutes with no intermission.

Long Day's Journey into Night stars Emmy Award nominee Bill Camp (The Crucible, "The Queen's Gambit"), four-time Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel (Hedda Gabler, "Homeland"), Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), and Jason Bowen (The Play That Goes Wrong).

Tickets are on sale at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. The production will also be recorded as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night receives a vibrant and timely update in this interpretation by prolific, Tony Award-nominated director Robert O'Hara.

At the heart of O'Neill's masterwork is the Tyrone family, living together again under lockdown. As the pressure builds, each family member retreats to their own destructive vices. This must-see production inspired by the events of 2020 is a visceral and provocative exploration of addiction and mental health speaking to our present moment.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Alex Jainchill (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), and Nicholas Polonio (associate director). Sarah G. Harris is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by X Casting (Victor Vazquez, CSA). Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Long Day's Journey into Night is produced by arrangement with Yale University, Trust U/W/O Shane O'Neill, and Bubbles Incorporated SA.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Long Day's Journey into Night are on sale at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

Audible Theater values the health and safety of its theatergoers, employees, and performers. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. For more information on the Minetta Lane's COVID policy, click here.