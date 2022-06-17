New Mott Musical THE FAIRY'S TALE to Hold Reading Presented by Latinè Musical Theatre Lab

"The Fairy's Tale" is a new original musical inspired by the true story "A Love Not Meant For Me" by Aryana Rose, with music and lyrics by Michael Mott ("In The Light, A Faustian Tale") and book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña ("Melina: A Steampunk Musical Tragedy"). Aryana Rose's story went viral on YouTube after she shared her experience at The Moth Theatre. The Latinè Musical Theatre Lab will host a closed industry reading this weekend featuring Yasmin Allers, Pasquale Crociata, Sarah Hamaty and Lindsay Maron.

Mott saw the video in 2017 and was inspired. With Aryana's consent and blessing, he began working on the piece and later brought on book writer, Suárez-Peña.

"The Fairy's Tale" tells the story of a Puerto Rican woman working in France and her passionate love affair with an Italian man, many years her junior. The musical celebrates the complexities of love and relationships, and acknowledges the time to move forward through the selfless act of letting go.

Michael Mott is an internationally critically acclaimed award winning composer/ lyricist, songwriter and vocal producer living and working in NYC. He has been named one of Playbill's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know" and has won the Broadway World 2020 Cabaret Award for 'Best Original Song' for his piece "Jingle My Bells" written for The Boy Band Project. MichaelMott.net

Gretchen Suárez-Peña is a female, Puerto Rican playwright based in Central Florida. She is an MFA in Dramatic Writing student at Carnegie Mellon (class of 2024). A portion of her work is available to be read on the New Play Exchange and she is a proud member of the Dramatist Guild. gretchensuarezpena.com

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab is an organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country. Learn more at www.latinemtlab.org