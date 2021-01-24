New Light Theater Project Releases First Two Episodes Of INVINCIBLE ONES

New Light Theater Project releases a new episodic radio drama, Invincible Ones, based on the play by Samantha Cooper.

Reeling from their best friend's death, a group of women face what their lives look like in the aftermath. In the wake of loss, they each attempt to answer seemingly unanswerable questions: Who will give the eulogy? Will they ever be able to live alone? Why did that girl's brother show up? Drawing on roller derby culture, Invincible Ones explores the way we handle grief, guilt, and a constant drip from the heavens (apartment) above.

The cast features Alana Barrett-Adkins (Asunder, One Flesh Divided); MaryKathryn Kopp (Hitler's Tasters); Leah Kreitz (Dash & Lily, Netflix); Leighton Samuels (A Bronx Tale); Angie Tennant (Bar Dykes, TSOS); and MarthaLuz Velez (La Cage Aux Folles).

Directed by Kaitlin Paige Longoria and sound design by William Phelps, the drama will be released in six fifteen-minute-length episodes starting January 25th on most streaming platforms free of charge. More info can be found at: www.newlighttheaterproject.com/invincibleones or on the Anchor platform at https://anchor.fm/new-light-theater-project

The production team includes Erikka Anderson (Production Manager), Bethany Geraghty (Assistant Production Manager), Jon Mulhearn, Will Sarratt, Andy Evan Cohen and Gama Valle.

New Light Theater Project is led by Artistic Director Sarah Norris and Producing Director Michael Aguirre, NLTP's mission is to nurture a collective of artist-practitioners through the presentation of compelling stories across theatrical genres. Since 2013, New Light has mounted over 30 productions which have received critical praise including a Sold Out Run and 'Best of EdFringe 2019' (The Stage for Hitler's Tasters), 'Best of Theater 2014' (The L Magazine for Picture Ourselves in Latvia), TimeOut NY Critics' Pick (Everything is Super Great,The American Tradition, Breeders, and Bubba). New Light is a 501(c)3 organization.

For more information: NewLightTheaterProject.com.