New Georges Unveils 2025 Season Featuring TWO SISTERS FIND A BOX OF LESBIAN EROTICA IN THE WOODS

New Georges has revealed its 2025 Spring Season. The 2025 season will kick off in March with Two Sisters Find A Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods, written and performed by Emma Horwitz (Mary Gets Hers) & Bailey Williams (Coach Coach), and directed by Tara Elliott (Pleasure Machine). Co-produced with Rattlestick Theater, performances begin March 28, 2025, for a run through April 26, 2025, at HERE.



The season will continue with Akira Kurosawa Explains his Movies and Yogurt (With Live & Active Cultures!), written by Julia Izumi (Regretfully, So the Birds Are), who will also perform in the play, and directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy (A Christmas Carol), presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in partnership with New Georges.

“After 2024 became the busiest producing year in our history, we jump into 2025 with two very happy projects,” says Artistic Director/Producer Susan Bernfield. “Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods, generated in our Audrey Residency program, premieres downtown in a co-production with Rattlestick. We then continue down the Eastern Seaboard (after a ’24 collaboration with Philly’s Wilma Theater) for Julia Izumi’s Akira Kurosawa Explains his Movies and Yogurt (With Live & Active Cultures!), in a producing partnership with Woolly Mammoth. Both plays traffic in the unexpected—and in utter delight. We’re gonna have fun this spring.”



Two Sisters Find A Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods

Co-produced with Rattlestick Theater

Written and Performed by Emma Horwitz & Bailey Williams

Directed by Tara Elliott

Production Design by Normandy Sherwood

March 28 to April 26, 2025

At HERE



​Inspired by amateur investigations into archives of lesbian ephemera, playwrights and real-life partners Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams transform an intimate archive of bankers boxes into a burlesque of fiction and reality. A researcher collides with a librarian, paranormal investigators are abducted by aliens, and a pet shop owner receives a late-night visitor. Who are we to each other, really, when we are all so many things? Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods is a surreal, delirious, and intimate theatrical experience.



Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods will feature sound design by Johnny Gasper and lighting design by Josiah Davis. Allison Raynes is the Stage Manager.

​

Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods was originally developed in New Georges’ Audrey Residency program. A workshop production was presented in January 2024 by The Exponential Festival at the Loading Dock Theatre.

Akira Kurosawa Explains his Movies and Yogurt (With Live & Active Cultures!)

Presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in partnership with New Georges

Written by Julia Izumi

Directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy

May 2 to June 4, 2025

At Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

(641 D Street NW, Washington, DC 20004)



Tonight, renowned filmmaker Akira Kurosawa joins us for a lecture: a look into his iconic filmography, brilliant mind, the thrilling world of movies, and “culture.” But… why can’t he stop talking about yogurt? In this whimsical world premiere, playwright Julia Izumi weaves through media and memory to examine cultural imperialism, “healthy” consumption, and why we make art.



Akira Kurosawa Explains his Movies and Yogurt (With Live & Active Cultures!) features set design by Misha Kachman, costume design by Camilla Dely, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, sound design by Tosin Olufolabi, and video/projection design by Patrick W. Lord.



New Georges will celebrate Ariel Stess who recently received a 2024 Obie Award for Playwriting for KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA, presented by The Tank in August 2024 through In Collaboration With New Georges, in which through active partnership with its affiliated artists New Georges helps steward their independent productions of new works.

