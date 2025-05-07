New 42 Reveals 2025-26 New Victory Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New 42 has unveiled their 2025-26 New Victory season, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the historic theater’s reopening as the City’s first theater for kids and families in 1995. The birthday season will feature unique works including the renowned magician Mario Marchese, a dance piece from Tony Award-nominee Camille A. Brown, Australia’s Circus Oz, and a special NYC run of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE.

As NYC’s premiere performing arts hub for young audiences, the New Victory Theater has presented 399 productions from around the U.S. and the world, representing 36 countries. In the last 30 years, New Victory has welcomed almost 700,000 New York City public school students for subsidized school performances and almost two million patrons for public performances, helping to bring high-quality performing arts to kids from the earliest years onwards.

New 42 also announced the lineup for New Victory Dance 2025: their annual, free mini dance festival hosted by New Victory Teaching Artists with summertime performances for kids in New York City attending summer schools and camps. These dance offerings, specifically curated for young audiences, showcase New York City-based dance companies in three distinct programs, each of which features three different groups. This summer, New Victory Dance will feature performances from Elizabeth Burke and Luke Hickey (A Dorrance Dance Production),

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE, Max Pollak Group, Thresh Dance, Reggie Wilson / Fist and Heel Performance Group, RudduR Dance, IMGE Dance, and Seán Curran Company.

On April 28, it was announced that New Victory’s parent organization, New 42, will be receiving a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre at the 2025 Tony Awards. New 42 is being recognized for their mission of making extraordinary performing arts a part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onwards, their dedication to the ongoing transformation and preservation of the historic theaters on West 42nd Street, the New Victory Theater’s introduction of almost two million kids and families to the performing arts, and New 42 Studios’ long-standing service as an incubator for developing new works, many of which have defined Broadway history in recent decades.

The full slate of programming for the banner 2025-26 season is as follows. Season and individual tickets are now on sale at NewVictory.org.

Snow White, New International Encounter (NIE), Cambridge Junction and Tobacco Factory Theatres Co-Production (from England and Norway) Ages 6+

November 1 - November 9, 2025

Mirror, mirror on the wall, this Snow White has laughs for all. Follow our feisty heroine as she escapes her maniacally murderous stepmother—with help from a bunch of forgetful forest-dwelling vegans! The well-trod tale of vanity and virtue is ripe for reinvention, now bristling with original songs from a band of six storytellers. At once fresh and familiar with tongue (and poisoned apple) planted firmly in cheek, this rustic retelling brings a witty warmth to the Grimm classic and reminds us that even the wicked deserve a chance at redemption.

Mario the Maker Magician 2.0 Ages 4+

November 15 - 30, 2025

Everyone say, "Robot magic!" Upgrading his inventions for the New Victory stage, it's Mario Marchese, the world's loudest kid whisperer. With a magnetic mixture of mad scientist shenanigans, big-kid showmanship and superb sleight of hand, Mario the Maker Magician 2.0 invites kids (and their grown-ups) to join in on the chaos. Mario’s DIY spirit of handmade set pieces and scrappy contraptions proves that the real magic is in using what you have and doing what you love.

Merry Mayhem from Australia’s Circus Oz produced by Parrot Ox Ages 5+

December 5 - 28, 2025

Pow! Crash! Oi! The uproar from Down Under, Circus Oz is here to unleash some Merry Mayhem on your unsuspecting family. Exploding onto the stage in a rascally rainbow of high-flying frivolity, this multi-generational, muscle-bound ensemble tumbles, tussles and trapezes to the beat of a live rock band! Can an archer hit her target on rollerskates? Can a daredevil granny survive the Dive of Death? Can an aerialist reach the ceiling in his satin gown? Embrace the holiday frenzy and buckle up for a uniquely Aussie celebration of subversive circus fun.

BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play from Camille A. Brown & Dancers Ages 8+

January 24 - February 1, 2026

"Who was I be­fore the world de­fined me?" Celebrated choreographer Camille A. Brown shines a spotlight on sisterly love, unfurling the joys and complexities of Black girlhood. Across three dynamic duets, the rhythmic play of schoolyard games and adolescent feuds gives way to nurturing friendships forged in common struggle. Through live music and a mix of modern and ancestral African-American movement traditions—stepping, Double Dutch, Juba, ring shout—BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play evokes memories of self-discovery and resonates with the humanity of young women whose experiences deserve to be danced.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical from Third Wish Productions and Seattle Children’s Theatre Ages 3-6

February 14 - 22, 2026

​​Adapted from the book by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, Illustrated by Lois Ehlert published by Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing

Written and Directed by Nina Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Austin Zumbro

Chicka chicka boom boom! Will there be enough room? Flip flop flee and find out in Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, a playful adaptation of every kid’s favorite alphabet book! From the adventuresome A, B and C to the lonely balladeer Z, little letters take on big personalities, puppeteered up the coconut tree to a mixtape of musical styles. And look who’s coming! LMNOP—an inseparable boy band with a chart-topping bop! Sing, dance and skit skat skoodle doot to this joyous mingling of music and literacy for first-time theatergoers. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical was originally developed and produced by Seattle Children’s Theatre.

No Excuses, No Limits from international ILL-Abilities Crew Ages 6+

March 7 - 15, 2026

Get ready for a dance party! The b-boys of ILL-Abilities™ are flying in from four continents to bust expectations with moves so sick your head will spin. After wowing the world at the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, nothing can stop this international all-star crew! Upending stereotypes and flipping disability into pure power, their boisterous blend of breaking and biographical storytelling centers self-determination and proves that there are No Excuses, No Limits to what they are capable of.

YOAH from Japan’s Cirquework & Cluster Arts Global Ages 7+

April 2 - 19, 2026

In the moonlit glow of dawn, a young wanderer named Yoah descends from her aerial silks into a circle of Shinto spirits, made manifest as mysterious maestros of cirque! Hypnotic projections play in sync with the performers as they send juggling balls soaring, conjure confidence atop a tower of chairs and fling their glowing diabolos to the heavens in hopeful arcs of neon. Set to a dramatic medley of traditional Japanese drumming and thumping electronica, this wordless symphony of circus will dazzle your breath away.

New Owner from Australia’s The Last Great Hunt Ages 7+

May 9 - 17, 2026

By Arielle Gray and Tim Watts

Knowing that puppies are the best medicine, Mabel adopts Bart from the animal shelter to help heal her widowed heart. But Mabel is old, and Bart is young, and not all love can last forever. Suddenly alone, Bart embarks on an urban odyssey of towering hot dog carts, menacing dog-nappers and junkyard camaraderie. A wistful, wordless journey from a dog’s point of view, New Owner melds tender puppetry with spellbinding animation to paint a poignant portrait of friendship, loss and new beginnings.

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE from Heather Henson and the Jim Henson Company Ages 4+

May 30 - June 21, 2026

Whoopee! Dance your cares away with Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober and Red in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, a brand-new musical adventure from The Jim Henson Company based on its Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series. The legend of the lost Celebration Stone promises untold party potential—if the Fraggles can find it! Their beloved world bursts to life on stage with walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet-sized Doozers, new characters and even a visit from a larger-than-life Gorg, all from Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Charming and colorful, this irresistible romp welcomes Silly Creatures young and old to the raucous revelry down in Fraggle Rock.

The New Victory Theater continues to hold unique pre- and post-show programming in the lower lobby, curated specifically for each show, providing memorable experiences for audiences of all ages during their visits.

Full-price tickets to the 2025-26 season range from $25 to $72 based on seating location and show. New Victory Members enjoy 30% off all tickets. To become a Member, join us for three productions in the season. You’ll then have automatic access to unlimited, free ticket exchanges, big savings and early access to Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE when it goes on sale in February 2026. To be notified when individual tickets to Fraggle Rock go on sale, patrons can sign up HERE.

Comments