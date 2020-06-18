National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents Another Week Of Virtual Programming In June

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)-led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director-continues its virtual entertainment series Folksbiene! LIVE in June, featuring Coming Together in Song, with Elmore James and Zalmen Mlotek (and featuring songs from the repertoire of Paul Robeson), a 15-Minute Yiddish lesson led by Motl Didner, and, Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert: A Joyful Sound! Songs of Celebration.

Launched in March, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. Programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, June 23, all Folksbiene! LIVE programs will premiere at 1:00 PM and then be available at nytf.org/live.

15-Minute Yiddish

Tuesday, June 23 and June 30 at 1:00 PM

A weekly lunch and learn with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, where adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes!

Coming Together in Song

Wednesday, June 24 at 1:00 PM

Elmore James, star of National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene's Soul to Soul, performs a concert, accompanied by Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek, featuring songs from the repertoire of Paul Robeson.

Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert

Thursday, June 25 at 1:00 PM (AT A NEW TIME!)

Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts features A Joyful Sound! Songs of Celebration.

