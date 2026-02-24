Kenita Miller Will Lead ANIMAL WISDOM at Signature Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Signature Theatre will present the off-Broadway premiere of Heather Christian’s Animal Wisdom, which will be led by Kenita Miller. Directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant, performances will run from May 5-June 14 in the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

About Animal Wisdom

Step into a musical séance like no other — where the veil is thin, the music is wild, and the spirits of memory come roaring to life. Heather Christian’s “dazzlingly original” (Vogue) piece blends storytelling, requiem, and family mythology in a musical ritual made for sinners and saints alike. A journey into the haunted spaces of memory and loss, this transporting experience comes to Signature in a thrilling new production helmed by director Keenan Tyler Oliphant, diving deep into the relationship between the soul, the seen and the unseen. With her raucous, singular music fusing blues, gospel and folk, Obie Award-winner Heather Christian invites you to pay tribute to the forces that shape our lives.

PLEASE NOTE: May 5 – 10, Kenita Miller will only be performing in the evening performances. Beginning May 12, Kenita Miller will be performing in all 7PM and 9PM evening performances Tuesdays – Saturdays, and on Sundays at 2PM. An alternate lead performer for all other matinees will be announced shortly.