National Black Theatre & The Flea Theater Collab On The New York City Premiere of CHIAROSCURO

National Black Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the NYC premiere of Chiaroscuro. Originally written by one of the foremothers of the Black Arts Movement, the late Aishah Rahman, in 2002, this work is directed by NBT's SOUL Directing Resident abigail jean-baptiste.

Marking the third production of National Black Theatre's 2024-2025 theatrical season, titled The Pilgrimage: A Journey Back Home, Chiaroscuro aptly investigates themes of colorism, travel, love and identity within the Black community.

The story of Chiaroscuro invites audiences to join six Black singles aboard the S.S. Chiaroscuro for a chocolate singles cruise to…. nowhere! Guided by the wise and mischievous Paul Paul Legba, this “love boat” ultimately explodes into a dark comedy. Aboard, everyone wrestles with their own pursuit of love, desire, and need to be seen. A play crafted in a world struggling to battle isolation, let's journey to finding love together.

Writer Rahman, who never got to see the premiere in NYC, named the play after an Italian artistic term referring to a stark contrast between dark and light. To help bring this story to life under the direction of jean-baptiste we are excited to announce the cast featuring:

Abenaa Quïïn, LA HONDA DÉJÀ VU Abenaa Quïïn (La Honda Deja Vue) Abenaa is a multifaceted actress, singer-songwriter, and producer hailing from New Jersey. On stage, Abenaa originated the role of Adenikeh in Nollywood Dreams at MCC Theater, earning a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play. She portrayed Anne Page in The Public Theater's Merry Wives at the Delacorte for Shakespeare in the Park, filmed for PBS' Great Performances. Her work as Nana in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play has been seen Off-Broadway and regionally, contributing to a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance.

Regional credits include Goddess (Berkeley Rep), Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (ZACH Theatre), Ragtime on Ellis, Avenue Q, Ain't Misbehavin, Hairspray, and Disney Cruise Line. TV: “Orange is the New Black”,“Daredevil” (Netflix); “The Other Two” (Comedy Central/Max); “FBI” (CBS); “Theater Close-Up”,“Great Performances” (PBS); “#Stressed” (BronxNet); “Reopening Night” (HBO/Max); “Poker Face” (Peacock). Thank you to NBT, The Flea, my Stewart Talent team, and Rob Kolker. TGBTG. Isaiah 40:31. IG/TT: @abenaadryl"

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Gina Rose Ebony Marshall-Oliver: NBT debut! Ebony is an actor, singer, storyteller. Her Broadway credits include Ain't No Mo' (Passenger 4), Chicken & Biscuits (Beverly); Off Broadway- Public Theater (Merry Wives, Ain't No Mo), Waterwell (7 Minutes), Clubbed Thumb (Bodies They Ritual); Select Regional-Huntington Theatre/Alliance Theater (Fat Ham), Dallas Theater Center (Dreamgirls), Theatre3Dallas (Memphis), Ever Blue Arts (Sister Act), Jubilee Theatre (Color Purple); She can be seen as Mildred on The Ms. Pat Show on BET+. Other Film/TV credits: Regarding Us (AppleTV), Evil (Paramount+) AMDA-NY Alum. @ebonym_o

Gayle Samuels, SIENNA Gayle Samuels recently appeared on Broadway in Ohio State Murders. She received a Best Supporting Actress Award for the indie film American Wisper and a Best Actress nomination from the Connecticut Critics Circle for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill. Other Broadway credits include Children of a Lesser God, Sunset Boulevard, Grind, Dancin' and she just returned from Australia playing Lena Younger in A Raisin in the Sun at The Sydney Theatre Company. Her Off- Broadway credits include Demons, Sistas, MsTrial, Little Shop of Horrors and as Josephine Baker in The Dark Star from Harlem. Gayle has toured the world with Harry Belafonte as a featured vocalist and was thrilled to work alongside Peter Dinklage in Goodspeed's Cyrano originating the role of the Chaperone. Regionally, she won rave reviews for her portrayal of Rose in Fences and Louise in Seven Guitars. Gayle's television and film credits include “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Girls5Eva,” “Queens,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Blue Bloods,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Americans,” Black Nativity and Bound.

Lance Coadie Williams, TILMAN Lance made his New York theater debut and won an Obie Award for his performance in the critically acclaimed production of Robert O'Hara's BOOTY CANDY at Playwrights Horizon. Following a roaringly hilarious appearance opposite Patti LuPone in SHOWS FOR DAYS and WAR at Lincoln Center, he appeared on Broadway in the Tony Nominated, Pulitzer Prize winning play, SWEAT and in the Tony Nominated revival of KISS ME KATE at Roundabout Theatre. He starred as numerous characters in BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company and as Stage manager in OUR TOWN at Baltimore Center Stage both directed by Stevie Walker Webb. His most recent performance was in FAT HAM at The Old Globe and as the Robust role " Dax" in the world premier of THE REFUGE PLAYS at The Roundabout Theatre. His regional theatre credits include The Studio Theatre, The Wilma Theatre, Woolly Mammoth, Ford Theatre, Everyman Theatre, The Berkshire Theatre Festival, The Shakespeare Theatre and The Baltimore Shakespeare Festival. Lance had a recurring role in HBO's THE WIRE and has guest starred in numerous episodics including HIGH MAINTENANCE, ELEMENTARY and THE GOOD FIGHT. He received his BFA at Purchase College Conservatory of Theatre Arts and Film and he is a graduate of The Baltimore School for the Arts. He is a true powerhouse actor with incredible versatility to transform and breathe life into a range of different characters.

Paige Gilbert, PAUL PAUL LEGBA Paige Gilbert is an actor, spiritualist, and healer through many forms. Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth (Lincoln Center) The Rose Tattoo (Roundabout) Off Broadway: The Welkin (Atlantic) A Raisin in the Sun (Public Theater) Demons (Bushwick Starr) BLKS and School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play (MCC). TV/Film: Netflix series Russian Doll, HBO's The Deuce. Mindy Kaling's Late Night. Check out Sage The House Down podcast on Audible for some healing conversations.

Sidney Dupont, NAYRON Sidney Dupont is a 2022 Tony Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award nominee, originating the role of Washington Henry in Paradise Square at the Barrymore Theater. He made his Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and continued with the 1st National Tour and Australian Company. National Tours: Memphis: the Musical and A Chorus Line. Regional: Hippest Trip: Soul Train Musical (A.C.T), Paradise Square at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (TBA nomination), Man of La Mancha (The Shakespeare Theater), In the Heights (The Geva Theater), and Gypsy (NCT). Television/Commercial: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) & Cartier.

TL Thompson, RUSS TL was a series regular on the 4400 reboot and most recently co-starred in the short Long Pork by Iris Dukatt and Holding Back The Tide featured at NYC Doc Fest. TL is the narrator in the first and second season of “Unlicensed” by Joseph Fink and Jeffery Cramer, “Ponyboy” by Eliot Duncan (Audible), and “Are You Listening" - an animated series aimed at helping teens navigate conflict. Broadway: Straight White Men. Off Broadway: Orlando (Signature) Is This A Room? (Vineyard and International Tour); Lessons in Survival (Vineyard); Nervous System (BAM). Webseries: THESE/THEMS (OutFest/Youtube); Dinette Season 2 (NewFest). Short Films: Wolf Tone, Flu$h,Friday Afternoon (NYC Independent Film Festival), Miles Away (Chronic Insanity Edinburgh Fringe). Audiobooks: Thrust, Four Hundred Souls, Filthy Animals, This Book Is Not for You, Unpopular Vote. TLThompsonactor.com. The production's design will be done by an exciting team that is comprised of Jungah Han, Scenic Designer (Reid Graham, Scenic Assistant), Bailey Trierweiler, Sound Designer (Bryn Scharenberg, Sound Assistant), Azalea Fairley, Costume Design (Nicole Montgomery, Costume Assistant), Juliana Suaide, Props Designer, Alfreda "Fre" Howard, Hair and Makeup Design (Nyla Nolasco, Hair and Makeup Design Assistant), Nissy Aya, Dramaturge, Ogemdi Ude, Movement Coordinator, Samantha Estrella, Associate Director, with Victoria Whooper, Production Stage Manager (Genevieve Ortiz, Assistant Stage Manager).

For tickets and to learn more, visit HERE. Performances run May 27 - June 22 at The Flea Theater (20 Thomas Street). To keep up with National Black Theatre, visit their website HERE.

