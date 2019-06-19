NYC's Under St. Marks Theater Woman's Work Festival Presents MAMA's 19

NYC's Under St Marks Theater presents Woman's Work which is ushering into their inaugural year showcasing the works of three phenomenal women sharing insights on the bonds and baggage shared between mothers and their community and how these relationships shape who we become. Of the 3 women, Javana Mundy, is one to watch as presents MAMA's 19.



This one-person, multi-character show is personal documentation on the evolution, journey, and struggle of the Black mother in America. This play takes a look at some of the effects of long-term racial and societal trauma that impacts black mother and the community they nurture and grow. Written and performed by Javana Mundy, MAMA's 19 is healing personified as this play is inspired by the women of her own life. This play is intended to provide space for community to thrive. Tying in the past with the present so that the future can be a healthier one. The Atlanta native, Brooklyn transplant interdisciplinary artist is ready to crack open a new perspective for the world to see with MAMA's 19.



Being no stranger to the stage as an actress or writer, this Actors Studio Drama School graduate artist helms a remarkable team including Pharah Jean-Phillipe as Director; award-winning director & actor, Yhá Mourhia Wright as Producer and Yolanda Hoskey as Assistant Production Designer.



MAMA's 19 opens July 10, 2019 and runs until July 14, 2019 with a talkback scheduled to happen prior to the final showing. There are various show times and tickets available for $25 online at https://bit.ly/2I7J0oH.





