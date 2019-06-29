Mightee Shero Productions Presents THE NEW GALILEOS

On July 1, 2019, at 7:00PM, Mightee Shero Productions will present a staged reading of Amy Berryman's The New Galileos (O'Neill Finalist 2019, Playwrights Realm Fellowship Finalist 2018, MACH 33 Science Driven Plays Semi-Finalist 2019) as part of the 2019 TRU Voices New Plays Series.

In The New Galileos three female scientists find themselves held hostage by the government for their stance on climate change. The play weaves between their current crisis and their pasts, leading them to an interrogation room where they are forced to reckon with the price of their freedom.

The New Galileos is directed by Mia Walker (Jagged Little Pill, Nat'l Tour: Finding Neverland, Pippin) and features Sharlene Cruz (Red Bull Theater's Mac Beth), Ginna Le Vine (Blue Bloods), Lisa Ramirez (The Convent), and Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black). Carolyn Boyd (Sleep No More) is stage managing and Lizzy Jarrett is reading stage directions.

The reading will be followed by a "Dollars and Sense" panel including Georgia Buchanan, former consultant and managing director the York Theater, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, The Women's Project and Shakespeare Theatre of NJ, producer (Communicating Doors, Kat and the Kings); David Elliott, Perry Street Theatricals (Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Dames at Sea revival, Hamlet/St. Joan, Georgie, an oak tree); Jennifer Manocherian, producer (Lifespan of a Fact, Meteor Shower, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Dead Accounts, The Mountaintop, War Horse); Frank Zuback, producer (Roof of the World, American Soldier, Taking Leave). Mightee Shero Productions is co-founded and lead by producers Liz Mackintosh and Elyse Sholk who are committed to telling the stories of women and girls, and providing an artistic platform for effecting change.

The reading will be presented on Monday, July 1st at 7PM at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). Admission is free. For reservations please contact mighteeshero@gmail.com.





