Michelle Beth Herman Stops By SOUP TROUPE ONLINE

Hosted by Danny Feldman and Dani Wergiles.

Mar. 19, 2021  

Tune in on Sunday, March 21 at 1PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the BroadwayWorld Favorite Livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests. Join Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables) for stories, Q&As, and more.
SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Mean Girls, Sing Street, The Prom, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, The Book of Mormon, Flying Over Sunset, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, Fun Home, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Avenue Q, Dames at Sea, Mary Poppins, Chaplin, The Play That Goes Wrong, The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and more. STO's most recent episode included appearances by Madi Rae DiPietro (Annie).

More information on SOUP TROUPE ONLINE can be found on Instagram @souptroupeofficial, and on Facebook @SoupTroupeOnline.


