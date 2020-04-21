Michael Gutenplan to Stream Interactive Magic and Mentalism Show

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Master magician, mentalist and psychic Michael Gutenplan will present his virtual interactive magic and mentalism show streaming this Saturday, April 25, one show only at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. The online show is designed to bring families and friends together for a fun and amazing experience during these trying times of isolation due to COVID-19.

Michael has performed at the internationally-renowned Magic Castle in Hollywood and his critically-acclaimed one-man show "Extraordinary Deceptions" off-Broadway at the Lion Theatre.

How does it work? Michael will select "volunteers" from those who log on via Zoom. Everyone can participate in some form from home or simply watch and be astonished!

The link for the Live interactive show: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87400165398

Live stream via www.facebook.com/themagicmentalist

The show is free and nothing but a smile is expected in return. Donations in lieu of tickets are appreciated.

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=PN53WM4VAYBBQ&source=url

While this show is family-friendly, it is designed for adults.





