Michael Cerveris, Beth Leavel, Lilli Cooper & Alton Fitzgerald White to Headline National Dance Institute's 2022 Fall Benefit

National Dance Institute's 2022 Fall Benefit, taking place on Monday, October 24, 2022, will be an intimate evening of song and dance featuring special performances by Tony Award Winner Michael Cerveris, Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper, Broadway's longest-running "King!" Alton Fitzgerald White, and Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel. And, of course, the talented children of NDI! These extraordinary artists will each present two songs: one that they have performed on Broadway and one that they have not (but always wished they had!).

The event will be hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Frank Wood.

Event proceeds will support National Dance Institute's inclusive dance and music programs for New York City public school children.

Event Details:

Date/Time:

Monday, October 24, 2022

6:00 PM Dinner on the Weston Terrace

7:00 PM Performance in The Howard Gilman Performance Space

8:15 PM Dessert Reception in The Penner Gallery

(Livestream and at-home catering options available)

Where:

National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts

217 West 147th Street, New York, NY 10039

This is a ticketed event. Seating is limited.

Tickets: bit.ly/NDIFallBenefit

To ensure the health and safety of the audience, performers, and staff, proof of vaccination will be required, and masks must be worn at all times when not eating and drinking.

About National Dance Institute:

National Dance Institute (NDI), founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise, is an arts education leader worldwide. Since its founding, NDI has transformed the lives of more than two million children through immersive, participatory dance and music programs. Each week, NDI reaches more than 6,000 public school children throughout the five boroughs of New York City.