Maya Hawke and More to Star in Benefit Reading of Ruby Rae Spiegel's DRY LAND

Colt Coeur and Level Forward will present a one-night-only benefit reading of Ruby Rae Spiegel’s DRY LAND directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. The reading, benefitting the New York Abortion Access Fund, will star Maya Hawke, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Dominic Sessa, Eden Marryshow, and Alice Kremelberg, who is reprising her role from the original production. The reading will be performed in the 10th anniversary year of the play, originally produced by Colt Coeur.



DRY LAND is a play about girls, abortion, bath salts, bathing suits, rashes, love, and what happens in one high school locker room after everybody’s left.



100% of net proceeds from the evening will benefit the New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF), which supports New Yorkers and people traveling to New York State to access abortion care through financial assistance, case management, and connections to other resources.



The one-night-only reading will take place on Monday, April 21 at 7pm at The Newman Mills Theater in the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. The reading will be performed on the set of ALL NIGHTER on their dark night. Tickets start at $49 and are available for purchase now.



“When we first produced this play ten years ago, Ruby Was 20 years old, and medical abortions were pretty new. Despite the fact that one in three women experience abortion, and the majority of the U.S. population supports reproductive health care, there are overwhelming obstacles to access” said Director and Founding Artistic Director of Colt Coeur, Adrienne Campbell-Holt. “Dry Land was one of the first plays that centered young women’s experiences: of pregnancy, choice, and body autonomy. I never imagined that Roe would be overturned and the roll back of family care so prevalent, defying democratic choice and public opinion.”

