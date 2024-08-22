Max Crumm & More to Star in THAT PARENTING MUSICAL at Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ember Productions will present the New York premiere of That Parenting Musical, starting performances September 4 at Theatre Row, Theatre 3. Opening night is Sept. 12 at 7PM.

Tickets are now on sale at TheatreRow.org or by calling the box office, 212-714-2442 ext. 45.



Written by real-life Mom and Dad team, Graham and Kristina Fuller, and directed by Jen Wineman (Dog Man The Musical, FIVE: The Parody Musical), the show features an original score with songs like The Most Dangerous Thing in the Room, Toddler Travel Travesty, and Second Child Blues that will make you say, “That’s so us.”



The cast of That Parenting Musical features Natalie Bourgeois (A Chorus Line at New York City Center Encores!, Pretty Woman the Musical 1st National Tour), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), Vidushi Goyal (In The Trenches at Mizel Arts and Culture Center), McKenna OGrodnik (Weekend Comedy at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse), Brian Owen (Dog Man: The Musical, Off-Broadway) and Dwayne Washington (¡Figaro!). Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots) and Branden R. Mangan (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, National Tour) are the company understudies.

"While in the trenches of parenting two young kiddos, we learned very quickly that our experiences - as ridiculous, hilarious, heartwarming, and gross as they could be - were shared by so many others out there as to be near-universal", say Graham and Kristina Fuller, creators of That Parenting Musical. "Those parents were longing for a night out, particularly a comedic experience shared with other parents experiencing a similar life stage. It was out of this inspiration and relatability that That Parenting Musical was born. The show celebrates (and sometimes, bemoans) the unique joys, hilarity, and zaniness involved in parenting tiny humans."



That Parenting Musical features a Scenic Design by Tim Mackabee; Costume Design by Tina McCartney; lighting design by Alan C. Edwards; Sound Design by Jessica Paz; and Properties by Brendan McCann and Music Arrangements by Graham and Kristina Fuller and Dan Graeber. Dan Graeber is Music Director and Orchestrator. Candi Boyd is Associate Director and Choreographer. Joe Trainor is Production Manager. Ellie Handel is Production Stage Manager and Miranda Shaffer is Assistant Stage Manager. Jen Sandler is Executive Producer. Visceral Entertainment is General Manager. Jason A. Sedgwick is Company Manager. Casting is by Daryl Eisenberg / Eisenberg Casting.

Following developmental stagings in CenterStage Theater Company, Louisville, CO (2019); Elaine Wolf Theatre in Denver, CO (2019); and 54 Below in NYC (2022); That Parenting Musical had its premiere staging at Town Hall Arts Center, Littleton, CO in 2023, under its original title, In The Trenches.



Comments