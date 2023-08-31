Matthew LaBanca's COMMUNION Will Have Developmental Production at the cell theatre

Performances will run September 22-24 at the cell theatre.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

Matthew Labanca's Communion will receive a developmental production in September. Performances will run September 22-24 at the cell theatre, 338 W 23rd Street, NYC.  Seating is extremely limited.  Learn more and purchase tickets Click Here.

Communion is a one man show about a gay Catholic school teacher who is fired when the church discovers that he married a man.  His termination causes a crisis of faith, not only for himself, but for his entire community.  The play is based on the real life story of Broadway actor and playwright Matthew Labanca.  Communion spotlights themes of delusion, spiritual trauma, and hope, reminding those who would use religion to discriminate against LGBTQ people that the most basic tenet of a spiritual life is that we are called to love one another.





