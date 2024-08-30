Matthew LaBanca's COMMUNION Comes to the Cell Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Communion, a new play by Matthew LaBanca, will come to the Cell Theatre in November. Directed by Kira Simring, performances will begin on November 7.



After a sold-out workshop, Communion returns to the cell as a full production. Communion is a one-man show about a gay Catholic school teacher who is fired when the church discovers that he married a man. His termination causes a crisis of faith, not only for himself but for his entire community.

Based on the real-life story of Broadway actor and playwright Matthew LaBanca, Communion spotlights themes of delusion, spiritual injustice, and hope, reminding those who would use religion to discriminate against LGBTQ people that the most basic tenet of spiritual life is that we are called to love one another.

Comments