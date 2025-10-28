Marilu Henner, Peter Gallagher and More to Star STILL GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER Reading

The reading will also feature Jennifer Leigh Warren, David Ippolito and more.
Penguin Rep Theatre will present a 29-hour reading of STILL GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER, a new musical with book and lyrics by Gretchen Cryer and music by Nancy Ford, Friday, November 7 at Pearl Studios, 500 Eighth Avenue in New York City. Attendance is by invitation only.
The reading will feature Marilu Henner as Heather Jones, Peter Gallagher as Joe Epstein, Issy Van Randwyck as Cheryl, Jennifer Leigh Warren as Alice, David Ippolito as Jake, and Piper Goodeve (Audie Award winner) as Bonnie.
Jody Shelton (50 Shades! The Musical Parody) is musical director and keyboardist; Colin Jeffress is bass player. Michael Palmer is stage manager and Isaac Goldbaum is assistant stage manager.
Gretchen Cryer is an American playwright, lyricist, director, and actress. Along with Nancy Ford, she created several successful stage musicals, including Shelter, I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road, and The Last Sweet Days of Isaac.
