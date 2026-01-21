MUSIC CITY to Debut at New Venue in Theater District in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award-winning producer Gabrielle Palitz announced that BEDLAM's critically acclaimed Music City will transfer to a new venue just west of Times Square that is being refashioned into a Nashville honky-tonk expressly for the production.

Music City, which opened to rave reviews and was extended three times by popular demand in its initial award-winning Off-Broadway run last year, features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bently, and Florida Georgia Line, and an original book by playwright Peter Zinn (Rumspringa, Somewhere With You). The production, directed by BEDLAM's artistic director Eric Tucker, will begin performances Monday, March 23, 2026 and will open on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The venue, located at 512 West 42nd Street near 10th Avenue, is being transformed into a fully functioning Nashville bar, the Wicked Tickle. The immersive space will fully embody the world of Music City, inviting audiences to step inside a country bar where music, storytelling, and nightlife collide.

“The Wicked Tickle feels like Nashville's Broadway dropped right into the middle of Manhattan—loud, alive, and full of stories,” commented J.T. Harding. “The run at BEDLAM was a dream come true, and the great critical and audience response meant the world to us. Taking the show to midtown feels like opening the doors even wider, letting the music, the stories, and the heart of this show reach an even bigger audience.”

Music City follows two young singer-songwriters into the Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar that serves up cheap beer, open mics, and dreams of big breaks. The bar regulars bravely pursue love and music in the face of addiction, poverty, and haunting pasts. But in Nashville, heartbreak is the only thing they hand out for free. Music City is an intimate, gritty, and thrilling take on the world of beers, guitars, sawdust, and sunshine.

The production was nominated for two 2025 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, and a 2025 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical.