MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Off-Broadway Cast Recording Available to Stream Now

The original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Millennials Are Killing Musicals has been released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 15. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Nico Juber, Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner, wrote the book, music, and lyrics for this original musical comedy that explores reclaiming authentic happiness in a social media-filtered world.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals follows Brenda, a single Millennial mom who wants to do better "adulting" like the seemingly perfect Jake's Mom at her daughter's school. Brenda is finally ready for love and creativity in her life when her younger #influencer sister Katrina shows up at her house, eight months pregnant, totally unprepared for motherhood. The three women must shed the Greek chorus of social media filters on their lives to achieve their dreams.

The album features 15 songs from the show, which starred Kristolyn Lloyd (1776, Dear Evan Hansen), joined by Broadway alums Max Crumm (Grease), Jakeim Hart (Almost Famous), Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde), and Sydni Beaudoin alongside Diana Huey (Honor), Sheri Sanders (Urinetown), and Jae W.B. (Luna & The Star Bodies.) The album also includes vocal contributions from Jessie Alagna (Emojiland) and Kathel Griffin (Here and Their.)

Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen) directed the limited run. The creative team also included Ted Arthur (Diana, The Prom, Off-Broadway's Cyrano) as Music Supervisor and Arranger, Devyn Rush as Vocal Arranger, Harmony Harris as Associate Director, Macy Schmidt (Kimberly Akimbo, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical), as Orchestrator, Sheela Ramesh (Six, Off-Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, NBC's “Annie Live!”) as Music Director, Andrea Yohe (New York, New York) as Associate Music Director, Sarah Parker (Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof) as Choreographer, Hope Easterbrook as Associate Choreographer, Lindsay Fuori (Irish Repertory Theatre's Made By God) as Scenic Designer, Brynne Oster-Bainnson (Off-Broadway's Hit the Wall) as Costume Designer, Jamie Roderick (Off-Broadway's Midnight at the Never Get; Red Roses, Green Gold; The Woodsman) as Lighting Designer, Bill Toles (Mint Theater's Rat Trap) as Sound Designer, Taylor Edelle Stuart (The Outsiders) as Projection Designer, Rachel A. Zucker (Kinky Boots, Six) as Production Supervisor, Kaleigh Bernier (Be More Chill) as Stage Manager, Kaelyn Kreicbergs (Girl from the North Country, Cost of Living) as Assistant Stage Manager, and Chafik Waddy as Production Assistant/Wardrobe Supervisor.

The band includes Britton Matthews on drums, Andrea Yohe on piano, Benjamin Samuelson on guitar, and Thomas E. Carley on bass. Harmony Harris served as on-site director.

Out of the Box Theatrics produced the run in New York at Theatre 71, alongside New York Theatre Barn as associate producer. Gender Consultant is Shira Helena Gitlin and EDI Consultant is Tiffany Vega-Gibson. Aaron Grant Theatrical serves as General Manager and Brandon Powers as lead for Creator Partnerships & Community.

The Off-Broadway Cast Recording was produced by Michael Croiter and Nico Juber, and co-producers include Catherine Gray, Debra Smalley, and Kelly Ann Winget. Cody Lassen joins the project as Executive Producer.