MCC Will Host Criminal Justice Reform Panel in Conjunction with THE WRONG MAN

This Saturday, November 16 (3:45pm), MCC Theater will hosting a Criminal Justice Reform Panel in conjunction with The Wrong Man. Moderated by Kareem Crayton, JD PhD, the panelists will feature Elizabeth Felber, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Cirara Renee, and Jonathan Terry.

To RSVP, visit: https://mcctheater.org/criminal-justice-reform-panel/

What happens when a scholar, a think tank director, a criminal defense attorney and two artists walk into a theater? They are brought together by MCC's THE WRONG MAN, a new musical that follows Duran, a man convicted of a crime he did not commit. Through innovative artistic modes of song and choreography, THE WRONG MAN poses important questions about personal responsibility and dehumanization within the prison-industrial complex. This panel will consider possible answers about how to examine policing and prosecution, how to address their shortfalls for specific communities, and how to promote re-entry of returning citizens into society. Moderated by Dr. Kareem Crayton (Executive Director, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice) and featuring Elizabeth Felber (Supervising Attorney, the Legal Aid Society's Wrongful Convictions Unit), THE WRONG MAN cast members Tilly Evans-Kreuger and Ciara Renée, and in partnership with the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. This event is FREE and open to the public.

MCC Theater's World Premiere production of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by Ross Golan, will now play through Sunday, November 24 at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). For tickets and more information, please visit www.MCCTheater.org

The Wrong Man stars three-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez. They are joined by "American Idol" finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger ("RENT: Live"), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton, Chicago), Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), and Julius Williams.





