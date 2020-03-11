MAKE SOME NOISE to Hold Industry Showcase in April Prior to Next Season's Off-Broadway Production

What does music look like? What does music feel like? Audiences will discover the answers at MAKE SOME NOISE: The Legend of Frankie Wilde, a provocative, outrageous, and hilarious 360-degree sensorial theatrical experience, which will have an industry showcase next month prior to an Off-Broadway production next season. The invitation-only presentation will take place on April 6 at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street).



MAKE SOME NOISE: The Legend of Frankie Wilde features a book by Todd Almond (Kansas City Choir Boy, The Odyssey) and is directed by Kevin Newbury (Fellow Travelers, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs). MAKE SOME NOISE is based on the 2004 British-Canadian cult classic film, It's All Gone Pete Tong, written and directed by Michael Dowse.



Named one of the 16 most influential women in the nightlife industry by Vegas Rated Magazine, Gen Cleary, the production's Creative Producer, has a 30-year career as an innovator in live entertainment and nightlife, including creating tours and residencies for DJs Paul Oakenfold, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Sharam, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and LMFAO, to name a few. Her live event experience also includes the Olympics Ceremony and Cirque du Soleil, among others.



MAKE SOME NOISE: The Legend of Frankie Wilde answers the question: what is sound beyond hearing? Frankie Wilde is a top DJ in Ibiza who loses his hearing and must learn to connect with music in a new way. Audiences will similarly share in Wilde's journey as they use their other senses beyond hearing to experience music.



The production will be presented in a unique format, bringing the audience on a sensorial journey made possible through cutting edge technology and 3D sound design, as it celebrates dance music through the last decades.



MAKE SOME NOISE has assembled a stellar creative team, including set design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton, Beetlejuice), lighting by five-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weiderman (Dear Evan Hansen, Lobby Hero), and sound design by brandon wolcott (The Public Theater's Titus Andronicus, Kiss the Air at Park Avenue Armory) & Jean-Michel Caron (numerous productions with Cirque du Soleil).



Co-producer is Paul Oakenfold, a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee, and twice voted the No. 1 DJ in the World by DJ Magazine. Executive producer is Megan Kingery (Tony Award-nominated Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Blue Man Group). General management is by DR Theatrical Management.

