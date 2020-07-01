Lincoln Center Will Host LINCOLN CENTER ACTIVATE, A Virtual Convening For Educators and Leaders In The Arts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join a global network of educators and leaders in the arts July 21-24, at Lincoln Center Activate, a new professional development initiative!

The virtual kick-off brings together teaching artists, educators, community artists, and arts leaders to build a global network that supports arts professionals in a changing landscape.

Activate connects and inspires leaders in the education and community engagement fields to spark change in classrooms, communities, and beyond.

A reimagination of the annual Summer Forum conference, Lincoln Center Activate offers year-round programming for arts professionals in the education and community engagement fields. Through dynamic speakers, innovative panels, immersive workshops, art-making opportunities, and mentoring with experienced practitioners, participants will hone their skills, develop their leadership potential, and create an effective network of arts professionals.

Participation is FREE. Please RSVP here to reserve a spot in the July virtual convening.

