Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's AT THE WEDDING Returns Tonight for its Final Week of Performances

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's production of AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham, returns tonight after a brief hiatus. The production will play an extended week of performances beginning tonight, Wednesday, May 18 at 7pm and run through this Sunday, May 23 at 7pm at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street).

AT THE WEDDING features Jorge Donoso, Rebecca S'manga Frank, Keren Lugo, Carolyn McCormick, Will Rogers, Han Van Sciver, and Mary Wiseman. The production has sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Oona Curley, and original music and sound design by Fan Zhang. Katie Kennedy is the Stage Manager.

A story of loss, love and redemption, Bryna Turner's new comedy AT THE WEDDING follows the world's loneliest (and wittiest) single woman, Carlo (played by Mary Wiseman), as she crashes her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a man. Through a series of flirtations, conversations, and collisions with past lovers, old enemies, new friends and perfect strangers, Carlo strives to understand whether or not heartbreak is a permanent human condition.

LCT3 is dedicated to producing new work by the next generation of theater artists and bringing new audiences to Lincoln Center Theater. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

AT THE WEDDING is performed this Wednesday through Friday evening at

7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets, priced at $30, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office or online.