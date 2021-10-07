Lincoln Center Announces Activate Fall 2021 / Winter 2022 Season

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced the Activate Fall 2021 / Winter 2022 season, an online series of events and explorations that continue a year-long investigation into Radical Welcoming-the intentional and extraordinary effort to make people feel welcome. All events are free; registration is available at LincolnCenter.org/Activate.

Lincoln Center Activate kicks off in October with a watch party for the new mini-documentary about OrchidsPlayscape designer Sean Ahlquist, who shares personal insights into his work on accessibility inspired by his daughter, Ara, who has autism spectrum disorder. Later that month, a conversation between designers Mimi Lien and Ahlquist explores how artists can establish a deeper sense of welcome when creating interactive spaces and reflect on the opportunities that arise.

November brings a focus on explorations of Radical Welcoming in classrooms, as educators from Manhattan's Yorkville Community School reflect on lessons that they have learned as they strive for enhanced student engagement and consider their classrooms after a remote, pandemic year, and a conversation with FuturePerfect Creative Studio as they endeavor to make studios, theaters and Zoom rooms more engaging and welcoming in 2022 and beyond.

On December 8, scholar and educator Chris Emdin will join colleague Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz to discuss his new book and its implications for the classrooms of the future. In January 2022, Hope Boykin - educator, mentor, speaker, choreographer, and former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancer - curates three events over the course of one weekend.

The Lincoln Center Activate initiative is designed to convene and support communities of educators, artists, teaching artists, and arts leaders in New York and beyond by offering intensive, creative, and free professional development and explorations to spark change across the arts industry and beyond.

Watch Party: OrchidsPlayscape by Sean Ahlquist

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 4:00pm ET

In Sway, a new mini-documentary on the making of Sean Ahlquist's OrchidsPlayscape at Lincoln Center, architecture professor and designer Sean Ahlquist shares personal insights into his work on accessibility. The father of a child with autism spectrum disorder, Ahlquist has a distinct perspective on access and inclusion. Years of research in architecture, computational media, and interactive systems come together in the film as it explores what it means to welcome all people, including neurodiverse individuals, into artistic spaces and to create interactive designs especially for them. In September, Sean brought OrchidsPlayscape, his interactive sculpture designed especially for individuals with autism, from the Venice Biennale to Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Outdoors, the short film documents its installation in the context of Sean's larger journey in design. The viewing party will be followed by a post-video discussion.

In Conversation: Sean Ahlquist and Mimi Lien

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:30pm ET

Join us for a conversation between two celebrated artists whose works explore fundamental questions about design and interaction. Noted architecture professor and designer Sean Ahlquist builds interactive works for neurodiverse audiences. In September, Sean brought OrchidsPlayscape, his interactive sculpture designed especially for individuals with autism, from the Venice Biennale to Lincoln Center's Big Umbrella Outdoors, and on October 26, Activate will share a new film documenting its installation in the context of Sean's larger journey in design. MacArthur fellow and Broadway set designer Mimi Lien creates installations, combining what she learns about spaces and places with what she knows of audiences and performers. Her installation The GREEN transformed the Josie Robertson Plaza during Restart Stages at Lincoln Center this past summer, offering attendees the chance to experience an iconic location in an entirely new way. Mimi and Sean invite you to reflect with them on the challenges that arise when creating engaging spaces and explore how interactivity can establish a deeper sense of welcome.

Watch Party: Rethinking a Classroom with Radical Welcoming

Monday, November 22, 2021 at 4:00pm ET

Elementary school educators from Manhattan's Yorkville Community School come together in this new video that reflects on how to rework a classroom to create an inviting and welcoming atmosphere for students. Grade-school teacher Jennifer Dionisio and vice principal Stacie Lorraine share their experiences and reflections on challenges and successes, and the lessons that they have learned as they work to enhance student engagement. The viewing party will be followed by a post-video discussion.

In Conversation with FuturePerfect Creative Studio

Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00pm ET

At the intersection of art and technology is FuturePerfect Creative Studio, which combines the talents of Wayne Ashley, former BAM Director of Arts in Multimedia and LMCC curator with those of software developer and musician Xander Seren. For more than a decade, the duo has worked with International Artists and institutions to pioneer spaces that bridge the divide between the live and the digital. Last year, they wondered: What if the pandemic endured and people could never occupy the same space again? What kind of public life could exist? How could we reimagine live events? Join them as they share their explorations with artists such as William Kentridge and Team Rolfes and reflect on what we learned in 2020 that might make classrooms, studios, theaters and Zoom rooms more engaging and welcoming in 2022 and beyond.

In Conversation with Christopher Emdin and Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 4:00pm ET

New York Times best-selling author Dr. Christopher Emdin joins us again this winter to talk about his new book Ratchedemic: Reimagining Academic Success and what it illustrates about Radical Welcoming. Chris advocates for learning spaces that allow students to share academic successes without sacrificing their identities. Chris will explore this novel approach in conversation with his colleague, award-winning educator Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Associate Professor of English Education at Teachers College, Columbia University and author of Advancing Racial Literacies in Teacher Education: Activism for Equity in Digital Spaces.

Weekend with Hope Boykin and Friends

Weekend of January 21, 2022

Three events over the course of one weekend all curated by Hope Boykin, educator, mentor, speaker, choreographer, and former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancer.