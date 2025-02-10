Lea & Drew Lachey to Present the New Musical LABEL•LESS Off-Broadway

Lea and Drew Lachey's label•less, a new musical, will have its Off-Broadway premiere this March. Written and directed by Lea and Drew Lachey, with choreography by Lea Lachey, label•less will begin performances Thursday March 20, 2025, at Theatre Row (229 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) for a limited run through Sunday March 30, 2025.



A new musical created by Lea Lachey and Drew Lachey, label•less is part concert, part theatrical experience that combines brand-new original music with hit pop songs you know to spark connection and inspire understanding.



Featuring a cast of young performers, this 90-minute groundbreaking show takes audiences on an emotional journey through the challenges we all face, highlighting the power of resilience, empathy, and hope. With each story, label•less breaks down barriers and encourages us to see beyond labels, reminding us of our shared humanity.



“Of all the things that have happened in my career, none have impacted my life as much as label•less,” said Drew Lachey. “Being able to tell these stories of love, triumph and resilience has changed me and my world, and I believe deeply that it will change the worlds of all those who come and see it.”



“Creating and building label•less has been empowering and life changing for me,” added Lea Lachey. “Our amazing creative team and talented cast are some of the bravest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. My hope is that audiences leave the theater moved and open to embracing people for who they truly are.”



label•less is written and directed by choreographer and performer Lea Lachey and award-winning stage and screen star Drew Lachey, of the multi-platinum and Grammy nominated vocal group 98 Degrees; and choreographed by Lea Lachey. label•less features projections by Brave Berlin.



The performance schedule for label•less is as follows: Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday at 2:00pm; with an additional 2:00pm performance on Saturday, March 29.

