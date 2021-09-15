Last Chance to Win $10 Tickets For THE WHIMSICAL WORLD OF SHERLOCK HOLMES

Tonight, Wednesday September 15 @ 5pm - is the last chance for get tickets for the limited run of much-anticipate musical, THE WHIMSICAL WORLD OF SHERLOCK HOLMES, in The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The final performance on Saturday September 18 is sold out, but $10 tickets are still available for tonight's show on Wednesday, Sept 15 @ 5pm at Theatre Row. Use the promo code below to get the $10 discount.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

A crime has been committed, and Sherlock Holmes should be on the case! But...Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is suffering an emotional breakdown, his characters are disillusioned and exhausted, and Sherlock's inner song-and-dance man is bursting to emerge! Sherlock sheds his detective persona and persuades his associates to leap off the page and finish the story themselves, with colorful twists, unexpected romance and, of course, fabulous production numbers. Seeing unrecognizable pages before him, Doyle believes he is going mad, until Sherlock himself meets Doyle face to face, to force a battle of wits and finally determine who's really in control, and what it truly means to have free will.

TICKETS: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/the-whimsical-world-of-sherlock-holmes/

Promo Code for $10 tickets: TRSHFNF10

Photo credit: Emily Hewitt