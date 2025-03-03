LIBERATION Now Extended Through Early April at Roundabout Theatre Company

This is a limited engagement, is now extended through Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-week extension of the critically and widely-acclaimed world-premiere of Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White.
Liberation is now playing at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement, is now extended through Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Liberation features Betsy Aidem as “Margie,” Audrey Corsa as “Dora,” Kayla Davion as “Joanne,” Susannah Flood as “Lizzie,” Kristolyn Lloyd as “Celeste,” Irene Sofia Lucio as “Isidora,” Charlie Thurston as “Bill,” and Adina Verson as “Susan.”
1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.
From Tony Award nominees Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) and Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) comes a provocative, revealing, and irreverent jolt of a play about what really goes on when women meet behind closed doors.
The creative team for Liberation includes David Zinn (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Palmer Hefferan (Sound), Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), Gigi Buffington (Voice & Dialect Coach), and Kelsey Rainwater (Intimacy Coordinator).