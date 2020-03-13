LAByrinth's BEES & HONEY Postpones Production Amid COVID-19 Concerns

LAByrinth Theater Company (John Ortiz, Artistic Director; Aaron Roman Weiner, Associate Artistic Director), with the support of and in unison with its partners at The Sol Project, announces the postponement of the world premiere play Bees and Honey by Guadalís Del Carmen. In order to support citywide efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the organizations agree that postponing the production is the healthiest and safest way forward for all audiences, artists, and staff. Bees and Honey was originally scheduled to play The Cherry Lane Theatre from March 27 through April 26.

"LAByrinth and The Sol Project remain committed to producing this stunning new play by Guadalís Del Carmen," says Artistic Director John Ortiz. "We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our patrons as we navigate these unprecedented decisions, and we look forward to sharing this exciting work with you later this year."

Ticketholders for Bees and Honey will be contacted by a representative from OvationTix in the coming days with options for ticket refunds and exchanges. For more information, or if you have questions or concerns, please contact Producing Manager Chris Goodwin at Chris@labtheater.org.

Bees and Honey was developed at LAByrinth Theater Company's Summer LAB Intensive 2019 and subsequently received a reading as part of LAB's 20th annual Barn Series in January 2020. Guadalís Del Carmen's play was named to The Kilroys List 2019, one of 33 most recommended un- and underproduced new plays by women, trans, and non-binary authors. It was also selected by the 50 Playwrights Project in 2019 as one of eight top unproduced plays by Latinx playwrights in the country.

LAByrinth Theater Company, founded in 1992 as The Latino Actors Base, was created to deliberately interrupt the racial status quo by giving voice to artists of color and reflecting a world where color is the norm and not the exception. LAByrinth Theater Company is a diverse, impassioned, tightly knit ensemble of multicultural artists that empowers individuals and builds community by creating member driven, incendiary, new works of theater.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You