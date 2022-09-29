Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KING LEAR to Open at Stag & Lion Theatre Company Tonight

KING LEAR is the age-old tale of a generational power struggle in a kingdom falling apart under the weight of one royal family.

Sep. 29, 2022  

STAG & Lion Theatre Company will present Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, King Lear at the Trinity Theatre, 422 W 57th Street, NYC. KING LEAR is the age-old tale of a generational power struggle in a kingdom falling apart under the weight of one royal family. A story as much about politics and power as it is about old age and family resonates today as it did then, or as LEAR calls it, this "great stage of fools."

Performances begin September 29th and run Thursday-Saturday at 7pm until October 15th with 3pm matinees on Sunday, October 2 and 9, 2022. For tickets and more information, go to stagandliontheatre.com

The production stars Joshua Koehn as Lear, Chelsea LeSage as Goneril, Cynthia Johnson as Regan, Izzy Ochocki as Cordelia, John Lichtwalt as Edgar, Dylan Lesch as Edmund and Linus Gelber as Gloucester, the show is directed by Claire AnnikenTyers, Assistant Directed by Bryan Raiton, Associate Produced by Nick Kennedy, with stage combat by Jim Grant and photos by Lisa Kramer. The cast also features Daniel Coelho, Charles Lear, Nicholas de Phares, Gavin Whelan, Brian Mendoza, Devin Romero, Nickolaus Ewers, Charlie MacAndrew, Don McManus, Dylan Gottlieb, Travis Martin and Nicolas Cristino.

The creek of the wooden stage, the glow of the amber lights, and words spoken for 400 years, will take you back to a time of theatre rarely seen in NYC.


