Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner's Viral ADVENT CAROLNDAR to Have First-Ever Live Shows in December
Fans attending the show can expect to sing along to such hits as “On the Brink!,” “There’s a Reindeer in Our Yard (We Should Eat It),” and more.
Broadway veterans Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner of Advent Carolndar, the viral social media sensation where the duo created one original holiday song for the first 25 days in December for the past three years, are back with their first-ever live shows to get everyone in the holiday spirit at Chelsea Music Hall (407 W 15th St) on Monday, December 12 at 7 PM and 9:30 PM.
With Advent Carolndar's first live performances, fans attending the show can expect to sing along to such hits as "On the Brink!," "There's a Reindeer in Our Yard (We Should Eat It)," "A Very Sondheim Christmas," and "Stable Girl," as well as clutch their pearls while Joel and Julia nosedive into some one-night-only improvised carols that are guaranteed to go violently off the rails.
"Advent Carolndar was first born out of a wild caroling party at Julia's house in 2018 where we sang 'Why is Sausage Not a Christmas Food' until 5am and neighbors threatened to call the cops," said Joel and Julia. "Now, we're so excited to finally be caroling with friends again, bringing our hijinks to Chelsea Music Hall, and joining our wonderful fans for a night of laughs, booze, and holiday cheer. If the cops are called this time, we will be sure to make them join us in a singalong."
The live show at Chelsea Music Hall is directed and produced by Tim Drucker with associate direction by Joyah Spangler.
Tickets for the live performances at Chelsea Music Hall on Monday, December 12 are currently on-sale at DICE here. Doors will open at 6:30 PM for the 7 PM show and at 9 PM for the 9:30 PM show.
BIOGRAPHIES
Julia Mattison
Broadway: Godspell. Off Broadway/Concert: "Is Anyone Alive Out There?" (Audible Theatre), "Noel and Julia's Wayward Brainchildren" (Joe's Pub), "Ruby Manger!" (Feinstein's/54 Below), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (MCP/Lincoln Center). Television/Film/New Media: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show," "Funny or Die," How to Be Single, "Brooklyn Sound" (Webby Award Nominee, Streamy Award Winner, NYTVF Winner for Best Actress, Comedy Central Development Deal.), "Doug Loves Movies," Stomach People (debut short film, Michael Showalter EP). She has co-written multiple musical commercials for Olay, including "I Can't Wait to Wash My Face," which has garnered millions of views online and aired on the MTV VMA's.
Joel Waggoner
Broadway: Be More Chill, School of Rock. Off-Bway: Southern Comfort (Public Theater), Regional: Knoxville (Asolo Rep). The Joel Waggoner Experience (Joe's Pub). TV/Film: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "$100,000 Pyramid" Season 3 Premiere, An Inspired Mind (Amazon Prime). Featured guest on podcasts "Doug Loves Movies" and "In the Room." Comedy: "Daniel Franzese's House of Glen Coco Comedy Show" (Featured Comic). Composer: Presto Change-o, SupaDupa Kid, Hester Street. Vocal Arranger: Broadway Bounty Hunter Off-Bway. MFA from NYU Tisch. "Unlikely Warrior" and "Get into It, Queen" available on iTunes.
More Hot Stories For You
November 8, 2022
The Tank has announced their new rehearsal space The Attic @ The Tank, which consists of five rehearsal spaces on the sixth floor of their current location on 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended Off-Broadway
November 8, 2022
Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica’s off-Broadway debut show ‘SOLO: A Show About Friendship’ has received an extension of its run - new dates are November 17th, 18th and 19th at 9:00pm, in addition to the remaining original run dates of November 9th, 10th and 12th, also at 9:00pm.
Second Volume of Playwrights Horizons' Literary Magazine, ALMANAC to be Released in Print in December
November 8, 2022
Playwrights Horizons will release the second volume of its pioneering literary magazine, Almanac, in print in December. With Almanac, the organization provides its singular community of playwrights and theater-makers an outlet for work in other mediums—essays, poems, drawings, and more.
Sean Carvajal & Emma Ramos to Join Annette Bening Led GRISWOLD Benefit Reading
November 8, 2022
Off-Broadway's Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company and Broadway’s A Is For have announced additional casting for the benefit reading of the new play, GRISWOLD, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Manhattan’s historic The Cooper Union, starring four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening.
Louisa Jacobson, Tim Daly & More Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY
November 8, 2022
The 24 Hour Plays has announced that actors Abubakr Ali (Netflix’s “Grendel”), Leyna Bloom (Port Authority, Sports Illustrated), Maddie Corman (“Younger”, Accidentally Brave), and more will join The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway