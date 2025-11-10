Johnny G. Lloyd Joins Meghan Finn as Newly Appointed Co-Artistic Director of The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Johnny G. Lloyd will join Meghan Finn, both as Artistic Directors of The Tank. Lloyd has served as The Tank’s Director of Artistic Development for the past 5 years, working closely with Finn and Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, who continues in that position, as a part of The Tank’s three-person shared leadership structure. Lloyd will be taking the position effective immediately.

In this shared role, Lloyd and Finn, with FitzMaurice, will continue to steer the company with the same style of leadership that has been central in shaping The Tank’s programming. This new title crystallizes the collaborative spirit that Finn and Lloyd have long embodied, recognizing their shared artistry and the longstanding partnership that has defined their contributions to the company.

Johnny G. Lloyd is a Brooklyn-based writer, curator, and producer. As a playwright, he made his Off-Broadway debut with his 2022 play, Patience, at Second Stage Theatre. He also wrote two other plays, birthday birthday birthday and Or, An Astronaut Play, which were both produced by The Tank. Johnny was the winner of the Bay Area Playwrights Festival with his play, The Problem With Magic, Is:. His work has been commissioned by Clubbed Thumb, Second Stage Theater, and Westport Country Playhouse. Johnny has been in residence at Playwrights Horizons, New York Theatre Workshop, Ars Nova, The Lark, Liberation Theatre Company, and more. Previously, he was the Producing Director of InVersion Theatre Company. He received his MFA in Playwriting at Columbia University.