John Doyle with John Weidman & More From ASSASSINS to Join CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS

Classic Stage Company will present a new live installment of its popular series Classic Conversations in connection with its recently extended, wildly sold-out production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by CSC's Tony Award-winning artistic director, John Doyle. Inaugurating the new slate is a special one-night-only event, Sunday, December 12, at 7pm, in which Weidman will talk with Doyle and cast members Eddie Cooper (The Proprietor) and four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Sara Jane Moore) will sing songs, accompanied by music director Greg Jarrett. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased now at classicstage.org.

Originated 2018, Classic Conversations has become a cornerstone program for CSC. When theaters were forced to shut down last year, the organization quickly adapted it as a free virtual series. Among a wide range of theater luminaries, Classic Conversations featured members of the upcoming Assassins production, keeping them connected with audiences in anticipation of Assassins finally being mounted when theaters reopened this fall: Brandon Uranowitz; Will Swenson; Adam Chanler-Berat; Tavi Gevinson; Eddie Cooper; Ethan Slater; Steven Pasquale; Bianca Horn; Wesley Taylor; Andy Grotelueschen; Brad Giovanine, Katrina Yaukey, Whit K. Lee, and Rob Morrison; and Judy Kuhn; plus John Weidman-all in conversation with Doyle.

In addition to Classic Conversations, CSC is presenting Classic Perspectives post-show discussions featuring artists from the production and experts on its themes. In Saturday Symposium: The Insanity Defense, following the 2pm performance on Saturday, December 4, panelists including attorney Matthew Fishbein and forensic psychologist Dr. Alberto Yohananoff will talk about the use of the "insanity" defense in the cases of Presidential assassinations and attempts. And in a Company Talkback after the 7pm performance on Tuesday, December 7, John Doyle and members the company will discuss the rehearsal process and the making of this production of Assassins.

Extended, due to overwhelming demand, through January 29, 2022, Assassins is a journey through the dark side of the American dream. The musical explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.

The stellar cast of the CSC production includes Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Tumacho), as Samuel Byck; Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, "Fosse/Verdon") as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family), as Giuseppe Zangara; and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine (The Great Comet, The Awesome 80s Prom), Bianca Horn (The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong), Whit K. Lee (Evergreen, "Law & Order: SVU"), Rob Morrison (Frankenstein, Avenue Q), and Katrina Yaukey (The Great Comet, Cabaret) as members of the ensemble, in addition to Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock, This Ain't No Disco), as The Proprietor; and Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore. Understudies include Sam Bolen, Lee Harrington, and Ben Magnuson.

The creative team includes John Doyle (Direction/Set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Jane Cox and Tess James (Lighting Design), Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Greg Jarrett (Music Supervisor / Orchestrations), The Telsey Office (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).

Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals Doyle has directed. He staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures, at CSC in 2017, and Road Show, at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011-to wide acclaim.

CSC's Commitments Upon Reopening

To ensure a safe reopening, all audience members must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Audiences will be asked to present proof of vaccination at the entrance to the theater, and must wear a mask at all times while in the theater and lobby areas.

In addition, CSC reaffirms its commitment to advanced access to the theater for all and is continuing its steps towards being an anti-racist organization. CSC has been working with consultants at Operations, Inc. on a renewed commitment to inclusivity, equity, and diversity in all areas of the company, onstage and off. Further details on this work will be released soon.